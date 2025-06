The 2025 SDHSAA state spring golf tournaments began in Watertown for both the boys and girls this year on Monday, June 2nd. The girls played on the Prairie Winds Golf Course and the boys were at Cattail Crossing Golf Course. The tournament wrapped up on Tuesday, June 3rd. Trevor Schulz finished the tournament in first place, shooting 1 over par, claiming the title for the Class B boys. The team took second place.