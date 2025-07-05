Public Notices Highlight Insurance Companies’ Financial Condition

Insurance companies doing business in South Dakota are required by state law to publish these financial summaries each year. The summary lists the insurance company's assets, liabilities, business in South Dakota for the year and the lines in which the company is authorized by the state of South Dakota to sell insurance.

“Public notices published in newspapers have an important role in keeping citizens informed and providing bonafide transparency. The publication of these insurance company financial summaries supports those principles and helps to inform South Dakotans about an important part of the financial industry in our state,” said South Dakota NewsMedia Association Executive Director David Bordewyk. “This is why public notices published in the local newspaper remain vital in our democracy.”

For more information about any insurance company doing business in South Dakota, contact the state Division of Insurance in Pierre at (605) 773-3563.

More than 8 out of 10 South Dakotans believe that publishing public notices in a local newspaper should be required. That is according to a statewide survey of 406 South Dakota adults commissioned by SDNA and conducted by Coda Ventures in 2024.

South Dakota NewsMedia Association, based in Brookings, represents the state’s newspapers and digital news outlets.