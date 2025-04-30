Pennington County Planning Commission Member Sought

The Pennington County Board of Commissioners will be accepting applications from individuals who are interested in serving on the Pennington County Planning Commission. Currently there is one (1) position open for a three-year term. All residents of Pennington County are eligible to serve. Individuals who have backgrounds in planning, zoning, development, construction, real estate or other related fields are encouraged to apply.

The Pennington County Planning Commission is a seven-member board whose members are appointed by the Pennington County Board of Commissioners. The job of the Planning Commission is to plan the long-range growth of Pennington County and review development requests in the unincorporated areas of the county. Regular meetings of the County Planning Commission are held on the second and fourth Mondays of each month at 9:00 a.m. Board members are reimbursed for mileage and are paid $50.00 per day, per diem for attendance at official meetings and functions.

Those who want to be considered for an appointment are asked to submit a citizen interest form describing their qualifications and background to the Pennington County Board of Commissioners. Please include your agency or community affiliation (if applicable), your particular interests as related to a board of this kind, and what you can contribute to such a board. You may also submit supporting information such as a resume. Citizen interest forms can be found on the County website at http://www.pennco.org/boardopenings

All citizen interest forms must be received in the Commission Office located on the first floor of the County Administration Building, 130 Kansas City Street, Rapid City, SD by

5:00 p.m., Wednesday, May 21st, 2025 in order to be considered.

Individual interviews will be conducted on Wednesday May 28th and the recommendation for appointment will be presented for Board consideration at the June 3rd and June 17th Commission Meetings. The applicant appointed by the Board will start with their first official Planning Commission meeting to be held on Monday, July 14, 2025.

For more information, contact Planning Director Brittney Molitor at (605) 394-2186, ext. 1408.