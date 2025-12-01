Pennington County Courant newspaper for sale

The Pennington County Courant weekly newspaper is for sale and will be offered until December 25th. Ravellette Publications, Inc., will work with a buyer on financing, rent, printing and mailing of the weekly edition. If the newspaper is not sold, the final edition of the Courant will be December 25th. Ravellettes purchased the Pennington County Courant in 1987 and have not missed an issue during the 47 years of publishing the weekly newspaper.

"We have been trying to find a buyer for the Courant for the past two years, searching locally and out of state through brokers and multi media services,” said Publisher, Don Ravellette. The newspaper group has sold their Faith, Bison and Murdo publications, during the past two years and they are being successfully operated by the new owners. "We are still believers in rural community journalism through the weekly newspapers," said Ravellette. The Courant is the legal newspaper for the City of Wall, Wall School District, City of New Underwood, New Underwood School District, Pennington County, and some smaller entities and communities. "The weekly newspapers play a vital role in publishing the government entities' legal notices and meeting minutes to keep the public informed."