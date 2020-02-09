New Teachers start year at Wall School District

Jerri Dell

Jerri Dell was born and raised in Spearfish where she graduated from Spearfish High School in 2008. Dell then went on to Black Hills State University to receive her Bachelor of Arts in Secondary Mathematics Education. She will be finishing her Master of Arts in Curriculum and Instruction: K-12 Math Specialist this school year through Black Hills State University as well.

Dell started her teaching career four years ago in Broadus, MT. She was the 7-12th grade Math teacher which also included everthing from 7th grade Math to AP Calculus.

Dell moved to Wall with her cat, Rafiki, in tow. She is looking forward to joining the community and getting to know who the people are. She states that this year she will be teaching all Algebra I, Algebra II and Pre-Calculus courses as well as helping out students taking online math courses. She is looking forward to being face-to-face with students again as she is sure most teachers are. But, overall she is looking forward to getting to know all the new students and watching home games.

Dell enjoys card/board games. She especially likes cribbage or poker. She plays softball, bowling, volleyball and enjoys getting outdoors to hunt, fish or hike.

Cody VanRosendale

Cody VanRosendale graduated high school at Madison High School in Madison, SD roughly 291 miles away from Wall. From there he stayed in Madison to attend Dakota State University. VanRosendale graduated from DSU in 2016 with a Bachelors in Biology Education and a minor in Chemistry. He is currently pursuing a Master’s degree in Educational Technology through DSU as well.

This is VanRosendale’s fifth year in teaching. Before he joined Wall High School he taught in Watertown. There he was a teacher for Physical Science and Chemistry.

At Wall High School VanRosendale will be teaching Biology, Biology II, Physical Science, Chemistry and Physics. He is looking forward to getting to know and work with new students and staff members.

VanRosendale has been married to his wife, Kiana, for eight years. Kiana works for Black Hills Energy. Together they have a daughter, Zoey, who is seven and a son, Tony, who is two. VanRosendale says he likes to spend his free time with his family.

Editor’s Note: We will run more new teacher articles as they come in.