National Small Business Week Proclaimed in Wall

Small businesses in Wall were recognized with a Proclamation by Mary Williams, Mayor, for National Small Business Week for the week of April 28 through May 4.

The resilience of small businesses continues to drive economic growth, fostering competition and innovation that creates opportunities for families, workers, and communities. Small Wall businesses such as Deanna Kammerer, Nanna’s Mercantile; Stephanie Volmer, Out West Quilts and Fabric; Dan and Cindy Hauk, 4th Avenue Floral; Ashton Swift-Small Town Glo; Grace McDonnell, Stompin’ Grounds; and Zach Hoffman and Kyle Barber, Wakin’ Bacon, represent this resilience.

Small businesses are the backbone of our communities and its economy, enriching our Main Streets, growing our food supply, innovating, and inventing the products of tomorrow.

Mayor Williams said, “When we support our local small businesses, jobs are created, and local communities enjoy new opportunities to build generational wealth. By renewing our commitment to supporting small businesses, we can maintain our competitiveness and build a stronger community, where everyone can succeed. The City of Wall supports the contributions of small businesses to the local economy and their importance in ensuring that our local communities remain vibrant.”