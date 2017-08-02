Lytle signs with BHSU

Cass Lytle, a senior at Wall High School, recently signed a letter of intent to play football for Black Hills State University.

Coach Reiners (BHSU Football Coach) stated the following regarding Cass: "Cass played almost every position at Wall High School on both sides of the ball. He is very athletic for his size, which will translate very well to what we expect him to be able to do for us on defense. I look forward to seeing the development of this South Dakota product." Cass will be receiving a football scholarship and plans to major in business.

He is the son of Robbie and Molly Lytle. Congratulations, Cass!