Local student receives award for her Patriot’s Pen essay

Each year thousands of students in 6th through 8th grade enter the Patriot’s Pen youth essay competition. The competition is sponsored by the VFW and open to all children in the United States. Students are given the chance to win a share of more than 1.4 million dollars in state and national awards. State winners receive a minimum of $500 dollars at the national level, and the national first place winner wins $5,000 according to vfw.org

A new theme is created by the VFW Commander-in-Chief each year. The 2022-23 theme is “My Pledge to our Veterans.” The contest encourages youth to study American history and create a 300-400 word essay based on their own findings and experiences.

How are they judged?

Knowledge of the theme is worth 30 points: They must show a thorough knowledge of the theme in their work. Demonstrate the student has researched the issue extensively.

Theme development is worth 35 points: Answer all relevant facts about the theme such as the who, what, where, when and why. Relate the theme to their own experiences.

Clarity of ideas is worth 35 points: Write they essay in an easy-to-understand format. Leave the reader with a clear understanding of your explanation of the theme.

Leanna Shumpert, a 7th grader in the Wall School district. Her essay won at the district level and will move on to compete at the State level.