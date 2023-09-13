Local musician to be inducted into the Legends of Dakota Country Hall of Fame

On Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, Jody Sawvell will be inducted into the Legends of Dakota Country Hall of Fame. This is a project directed by Gary "Maynard" Kadinger. Qualifications to be inducted into the Hall of Fame requires nominees to spent at least 25 years performing country music in and around North and South Dakota.

While music had always been a part of Sawvell’s life, he grew a keen interest in guitar at 15 when he taught himself to play. He started playing with bands in 1980, and continued playing music for 20 years. During this time Sawvell took a year off of college to play music, and with his band, he toured 14 states and some of Canada. In the year 2000, Jody took time off to spend time with his wife, Laniece and their 4 children. Thirteen years later in 2013, Sawvell got a call to join the band Country Rush, which he still plays with today. Sawvell has played mostly in Western South Dakota, Nebraska and Wyoming. Having a 30 year long career playing music with 7 different bands, Sawvell has had the honor of playing with many other Legends of Dakota Country Hall of Fame inductees.

The Legends of Dakota Country Music Hall of Fame will be at Moose Lodge in Rapid City. Other inductees are: Angel Anthony (Cope), Carrie Fisher, Roger Fisher, Ivan Rhea, Dan Chapman, Pegie Douglas, Katie Sprague, Jerry Allen, Jeff Anton, Coke Chapman, Kevin Wright, DJ Tomac, Brenden Hendrickson, Rob Williams, Tom Sitzler, and Big Dave Murra.