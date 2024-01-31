Home / Penn. Co. Courant / Local 4-Her Holds Food Drive
Courtesy Photo

Local 4-Her Holds Food Drive

Wed, 01/31/2024 - 12:01pm admin

Graysen Paulsen, is a four year member of the Cedar Butte Challengers 4-H Club. The year he decided to do a food drive for his demonstration/talk. He wanted to do this to help people in need that might not be able to afford food. Paulsen, with the aid of his fellow club members, was able to gather twenty-one pounds of food to donate to the Country Cupboard.  By completing this good deed, Paulsen is also working towards finishing his community service project area in 4-H.

