Law re-elected as President on SDN Communications Board of Managers

The SDN Communications Board of Managers re-elected Golden West Telecommunications General Manager and CEO Denny Law to serve another one-year term as President during its recent annual meeting.

Law has served on the board for 14 years. He has been the GM and CEO of Golden West Telecommunications since 2008.

The nine members on the Board of Managers oversee SDN Communications, which is owned by 17 rural broadband companies serving more than 80% of South Dakota’s geography.

Other board members include:

• Vice President Ross Petrick, Alliance Communications (Garretson, S.D.)

• Secretary/Treasurer Tracy Bandemer, Interstate Telecommunications Cooperative (Clear Lake, S.D.)

• Fay Jandreau, Venture Communications (Highmore, S.D.)

• Heather Kranz, TrioTel Communications (Salem, S.D.)

• Steve Meyer, Swiftel (Brookings S.D.)

• Chad Mutziger, Midstate Communications (Kimball, S.D.)

• Jeff Symens, Valley Telecommunications (Herreid, S.D.)

• Ryan Thompson, Santel Communications (Woonsocket, S.D.)

SDN Communications interconnects all 17 companies, creating a statewide fiber optic network of more than 50,000 miles that spans eight states: South Dakota, Minnesota, North Dakota, Nebraska, Iowa, Montana, Wyoming and Colorado. Together SDN and its member companies serve businesses needing managed services along with broadband connectivity among office locations.

SDN specializes in serving banks, health care, agricultural businesses, government and education.