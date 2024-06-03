Lady Eagles head to state basketball for third year in a row

The Wall Lady Eagles stamped their ticket back to the South Dakota State High School Girls Basketball Tournament by defeating the Coleman-Egan Lady Hawks 75-44 in the SoDak 16 game. They will be returning to the state tournament with skill and experience, so are ready to settle in and show the competition why they are there.

In 2022, the Lady Eagles competed at the state tournament, taking eighth place. The team was young and didn’t have any experience playing on the big tournament floor. On their return trip in 2023, the Lady Eagles upset Wolsey-Wessington, 76-72 in the semifinal game, earning a spot in the championship game for the first time in the school’s history. The Lady Eagles ended the tournament in second place. In the championship game, Nora Dinger led the Eagles scoring effort with 24 points.

With two years of experience and four returning seniors they can look forward to playing the game without first time jitters.