KEVN Black Hills Fox Announces 17th Annual Rising Star of the West Scholarship Contest

KEVN Black Hills FOX is pleased to announce its seventeenth annual Rising Star of the West Scholarship contest. This year, thanks to Monument Health, the total value of scholarships is once again at $7,500. The first place winner will receive a $4,000 college scholarship, with $2,000 for second place, $1,000 for third place and $500 for fourth place.

High school students will have the opportunity to present commentaries on KEVN Black Hills FOX News on topics important to them. Viewers will then be able to view those videos at blackhillsfox.com and help pick the four finalists and the eventual winner.

Students who wish to participate need to shoot a short (1 minute) video of them talking about any subject that interests them. They don’t need to be elaborate productions since those videos won’t run on air. The videos need to be submitted to KEVN Black Hills FOX, along with an entry form, by January 13, 2023. The 20 students selected for the contest will tape their commentaries at the KEVN Black Hills FOX studios to air beginning in February. The four weekly winners will become finalists and will tape four more commentaries on four common topics to air during the finals of the contest beginning in April.