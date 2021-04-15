Jim Kitterman Retires from the City of Wall

Jim Kitterman retired from the City of Wall on March 31st, 2021. Kitterman was born and raised here in Wall, SD. He has been married to Jami for 35 years. They have two daughters Michelle and Anna and one granddaughter Alivia. Kitterman went all his school years at the Wall School. Kitterman graduated from Wall High School in 1975. “My favorite thing about living in Wall is the small town friendly people,” said Kitterman. Before working for the City of Wall Kitterman worked for Gary Stone’s construction, then for Kitterman Redi Mix. When asked what he would miss most about working for the city of Wall, Kitterman said, “The people I worked with and helping the residents of Wall.” Kitterman’s favorite part of the job was moving snow and running the equipment. Kitterman’s future plans are to help with the family motel.