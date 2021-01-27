Jackie Kusser Receives 20 Years of Service Award

Jackie Kusser was awarded a beautiful sculpture for her 20 years of service to Wall Drug. Kusser grew up in Minnesota, moved to Wall when she was 21. Kusser’s twin daughters Jada and Kadence also became a part of the Wall Drug work family a year and a half ago. “I enjoy having them work at the same place I do,” said Kusser. “I believe in teaching the girls that work ethic is important. If they want something they have to earn it.” The Kusser’s have quite the house full. They love their pets and Kusser thinks having the responsibility of taking care of the animals just makes the girls well-rounded people. They have two Chihuahuas, Gringo and Cholo, a cat named Tequila, a horse named Bentley and several fish. Kusser says, “I can’t keep up with their names because the girls keep getting new ones!”

Kusser moved to Wall because at the time her husband pursued a job opportunity. She said that she was very unsure of this move as she came from a bigger city. They moved from a town the size of Rapid City to a town of 800, Kusser said, “it was quite the culture shock for her.” One of Kusser’s favorite things about Wall is that it is safe and she always knows that someone is looking out for her girls. “I love raising my family here. No matter what happens, someone is always lending a helping hand and in the bigger cities that just doesn’t happen. With the way the world is, the sense of security of knowing that someone is always watching out for your family and safety is something you can’t put a price tag on,” said Kusser.

When Kusser started working at the Wall Drug Store she worked at the Wall Auto Livery. She worked there for a year and a half, when she was approached about working at the main store to be the souvenir buyer. Kusser is now the Executive Buyer/Shipping Manager. She does all of the Wall Drug souvenir purchasing from overseas, a lot of their gift merchandise, and also all of their rock and fossil buying. “This past year was extra challenging with overseas purchases and buying in general with COVID, a challenge that we took head on,” said Kusser.

When asked if she enjoyed her position, Kusser said, “I absolutely LOVE my job and the opportunities that Wall Drug has given me. I get to travel, I have been able to serve on different boards and be involved in tourism/politics locally and statewide. I have made connections from around the world. Every day I learn something new and this experience has been a dream. I enjoy coming to work every day. I never have that dread of Monday coming.”

Kusser loves to work in her yard and on her flowers in the summer time. Kusser said, “Honestly it’s my therapy. I like to stay active and fit, so depending on the weather, I am in the gym hitting the weights, running, swimming, or out hiking in the Black Hills with the girls.” In the summertime she works 6 days week, so during her day off she usually recharges and catches up on everything. During the winter months, everything slows down, so she especially likes to wake up early, grab a big cup of coffee, and work on a puzzle before her day starts. Kusser likes to give the girls experiences. So they usually go on a family vacation during that time as a part of their Christmas present to each other.