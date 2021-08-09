Host of International Educational Photo Safaris Returns to Badlands

A group of aspiring photographers and hobbyists attending a photography workshop in the Badlands stayed in Wall last week.

The Courant spoke with the host of the photo safari, Jason Odell.

Odell, or Dr. Odell (Doctor of Philosophy, UC Riverside) as it turns out, is an international photographer, photography instructor, author of a dozen titles, and host of a podcast called The Image Doctors.

Jason has been guiding photo safari workshops in the Badlands since 2011, and says that this is one of his favorite domestic locations to host them. “Door Trail at sunrise is my happy place.” he told us. Jokingly he says “Minus the wake-up calls, this is one of my favorite trips.”

The reason for the early morning wake-up calls, is that - according to Odell - dawn in the Badlands is the best time to achieve professional results when capturing the landscape, and he would know, given his decade’s worth of return visits.

Covid-19 put a dent in last year’s attendance, at only 2 participants, but this year is back to normal, with around 8 people in the group. This number is ideal, because it allows Jason to give attendees personalized attention, and guidance, creating a better learning experience.

The safari group packed it up last week and hit the road. Odell is on his way to his next educational offering, based at an eco-lodge in the jungle of Panama, for a wildlife photo safari.

Anyone interested in viewing a gallery of some of Odell’s work in the Badlands can visit his website: luminescent photo.com

Jason also has a youtube channel, podcast, and ebooks about photography which can be accessed using The Image Doctors page on Facebook.