High School Rodeo Team heads to SD 20X Rodeo at the Black Hills Stock Show & Rodeo

Several of the Wall High School Rodeo Team members qualified to compete in the SD 20X High School Showcase Rodeo during the Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo in Rapid City, SD. The rodeo gives high school contestants an opportunity to compete in the same arena as the professional rodeo athletes. The contestants qualify for the 20X Showcase Rodeo by being in the Top 3 for the most season points in their prospective region and event. The 20X Showcase Rodeo will be held on the first Sunday of the Black Hills Stock Show, February 2, at 1:00 p.m. in the Summit Area at the Monument. There are nine contestants that qualified from the Wall Rodeo Team. Those contestants are: Emmy Moon, Lucy Moon, Laramie Nutter, Rylan Elshere, Brand Hilgencamp, Klansey Gewerth, Jace Blasius, Cayne Merrill, and Gatlin Cordes.