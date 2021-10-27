Hat Maker Attracts Athletes, Musicians, Actors with Custom Builds

Some people wear a lot of hats, but Brad Montague’s got them all beat. The New Underwood res- ident and owner of Star of the West Hat Company churns out be- tween 700 and 800 hats a year. That’s after slowing his pace.

“One year, I just kept push, push, pushing,” Brad says. “When I came home on New Year’s Eve, I was at 896. And I said yeah, that’s a huge number and it’s really cool. But tomorrow it’s zero. So, I told myself I wasn’t going to go that hard again.”

Working with His Hands

Brad was born in Rapid City but grew up in Fruitdale, a small com- munity in rural Butte County. He began working with his hands at a young age, taking up carpentry at 14. Shortly after graduating high school, he and Lawonza — his fu- ture wife — moved to Rapid City. There, he found work with a heat- ing and air conditioning company, but the seasonal nature of the business made it difficult to count on steady work.