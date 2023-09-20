First Interstate Bank hosts companywide Volunteer Day to help clean up the community

Employees assist with more than 400 service projects across 14 states

To demonstrate its commitment to community, First Interstate Bank, a full-service community bank with more than 300 branches across 14 states, is holding its sixth annual Volunteer Day on Wednesday, Sept. 13. All First Interstate branches and offices will close at noon that day, allowing its more than 3,900 employees paid time to volunteer in more than 400 service projects within their communities.

"This day concentrates and magnifies the efforts of our wonderful employees, who give generously to the places where they live and work," said Kevin Riley, president and CEO of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. "We are honored to celebrate the power of community with our neighbors today."

The overarching philanthropic focus for this year's Volunteer Day is anchored in combating poverty, hunger and homelessness. However, employees are encouraged to select service projects that cater to the specific needs of their local communities.

Visit First Interstate's Volunteer Day microsite to discover where employees are volunteering throughout the Bank's footprint. The site includes project descriptions, event locations and contacts for each event.

Banking on Volunteer Day

Although First Interstate branch offices will be closed starting at noon local time, the Bank's Client Contact Center will be fully staffed and available to assist clients from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. MT. Clients can also visit the Bank's ATMs, use online banking or the mobile banking app for immediate banking needs.

Regular branch and service hours will resume on Thursday, Sept.14.

An Attitude of Gratitude

Giving back on Volunteer Day is not just a one-and-done focus for First Interstate; it's a philanthropic philosophy employees bring to life every day.

"Investing in our communities, whether it be through local sponsorships, donations, volunteer efforts or business development, is what makes us who we are — a full-service community bank. But beyond offering a unique set of products and services, we take pride in being a trusted community partner and neighbor." Riley said.

Making a Difference in the Places the Bank Calls Home

In addition to Volunteer Day, First Interstate champions other innovative philanthropy-focused programs, including Teach Children to Save, Neighbors Feeding Neighbors, Coats and More and Get Smart About Credit.

Through its volunteer match program, First Interstate pays nonprofits $10/hour for time spent volunteering at their organizations (minimum of 10 hours). First Interstate also matches employee donations to nonprofits and donates 2% of its net income before taxes to charitable organizations. Last year, First Interstate employees logged nearly 19,000 hours of volunteer time and tallied almost $176,000 in employee gift match dollars. For more information related to how First Interstate contributes to the health and happiness of the places it calls home, please take a peek at the Bank's Community Scorecard.