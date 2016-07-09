Eagles dominate Hall of Fame game

The Wall Eagles Football team played host to the Lyman Red Raiders in the first ever Hall of Fame Game. This would also be the first conference game of the season as well. The Eagles would even their record at 1-1 (1-0 in Conference play) as they dominated the Red Raiders 56-6.

At half-time, six past Wall High School standouts were recognized as the first ever HOF class. Merlin Doyle, David Fischer, Dale Patterson, Leslie “Deutscher” Merrill, Rhonda “McDonnell” Williams, and past NFL player Brady McDonnell were inducted as the first HOF class.

In the first quarter, the Eagles struck first. The Eagles took the field on defense first. On third down, the Eagles Carter Elshere intercepted a pass putting the Eagles in great field position. On the first offensive play, Allan McDonnell took the ball around the left end scoring from 18 yards out. Tate Eisenbraun powered his way in for the extra point giving the Eagles an eight point lead. With the help of a couple Eagle penalties and a great catch by a Lyman receiver, the opponents would end up scoring leaving the Eagles with a 8-6 lead at the end of the first quarter.

The Eagles would dominate the second quarter scoring 32 unanswered points. The Eagles defense led by Jacob Linn and Cass Lytle would only allow one run over two yards the entire quarter. The Eagles offense, led by C. Elshere would ramble all over the field putting up point after point. Eisenbraun ran the ball with power and determination and C. Elshere would ramble through the Lyman defense untouched play after play. Eisenbraun was next to hit pay-dirt as he ran the ball off-tackle from six yards out. He also added the two-point conversion. The next three scores in the quarter were on C. Elshere runs. The Eagles used a dose of thunder and lightning with the option game as Lytle would pound the ball up the middle and C. Elshere would read it and hit them where they weren’t. C. Elshere would run for three touchdowns on runs of 44, 20, and 46 yards. Lytle, McDonnell and himself scored all three extra-points. The score at half-time was in favor of the Eagles 40-6.

The third quarter the Eagles continued their domination as C. Elshere struck paydirt again from 28 yards out. The Eagles defense forced a three and out and put the Eagles offense on the field again. With the JV offense waiting for the next play, Eisenbraun bounced an off-tackle run outside and sprinted 54 yards for the final touchdown. The Eagles JV came in for the extra-point and watched Roland Traveny cut the sweep inside untouched for the two-point conversion. This put the final score at 56-6 and ended the game.

The defense bent a little in the first quarter but dominated for the rest of the game. Defensive Tackle Linn played an outstanding game leading the Eagles with 12 tackles. Lytle was right behind him with 10 tackles. There was a great team effort on defense as play after play the Eagles stingy defense didn’t allow much the rest of the game. On the night, the defense only allowed one score and 65 total yards on 42 plays.

Offensively the Eagles did it all on the ground as they ran the ball 33 times for 375 yards. C. Elshere led all Eagles with 161 yards on nine carries. Eisenbraun also had a good night with 91 yards on seven carries.

The Eagles have some things to work on, but it was a great night of football. This Friday, they travel to Hart Ranch to face Rapid City Christian. Game time is 7:00.

Congratulations to the Eagles Football team and also to the first ever HOF class of 2016.

Reminder that all stats are on Maxpreps.com.