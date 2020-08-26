Deputy Smith Enjoys Serving the Community

Working in Wall is a good fit for Deputy Kari Smith and her family. Deputy Smith grew up in the small town of Geneva, Nebraska.

“What I like most about working in Wall is the friendliness of the community. Since moving to Wall about a year ago, my family and I have not once felt unwelcomed here. I enjoy getting to know the people of my community and learning different ways in which I can serve them,” says Deputy Smith.

Deputy Smith is one of four Pennington County Sheriff’s Office Deputies who serve in Wall. Her husband, James, is a campus pastor for the Bethel Church campus in Wall and is a chaplain for the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office. Deputy Smith and James have two young kids, Jimmy (7 years old) and Baileigh (3 years old).

Deputy Smith worked as a correctional officer for the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office for two years and in the Warrants Division for a year as a staff assistant prior to becoming a Deputy in early 2020. She’s a top notch deputy, winning the prestigious Cohler-Williams award from the Law Enforcement Training Academy in Pierre earlier this year and the Blue Courage Award, best representing the values of law enforcement.

“What intrigued me about law enforcement was the different ways in which officers interact with the community. Interactions with others aren’t always going to be positive in this line of work, but I strive to try and find ways to make them as positive as possible whether that includes a friendly greeting or allowing someone to be heard. Every interaction is important and can have a lasting impact,” says Deputy Smith.

In her spare time, Deputy Smith enjoys bike rides and movie nights with her family and reading a good book.