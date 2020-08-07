Deputy Jones Dances Through Life

New Underwood Deputy, Jeff Jones, has a passion for dance. It’s been a constant throughout his life and it connects him to the youth of his community. The 47 year old family man hails from Salina, Kansas.

When Jones was young, good family friends moved to Pierre. He visited in 1988, working at a Pierre Hardee’s for the summer. “I was an enigma,” laughs Jones. He said few people in the capitol city had ever experienced a black man. “People would just walk in and freeze when they saw me behind the counter.” Jones’ outgoing ways won over many friends. After a 1991 visit to Pierre for Christmas, he never left.

In 1998, Jones met his future wife, Candy, when he was “making a fool of himself” dancing to the ‘80s song “I Wanna Be A Cowboy”. Jones moved to the Rapid City area in 2002. Jeff and Candy were married in 2014. They have 2 children--Cerington, 17, and Xander, 14. Jones struggled through nursing school and finally found his calling in a physical education program in New Underwood. He coached volleyball and assisted with football and track. (Jones holds records for a 10.4 second 100 meter dash!) Throwing himself into the New Underwood community, Jones would emcee events and DJ the prom. He soon started dance clinics, which he continues to this day. He says the youth really get into line dancing!

Jones had always had a passion to help people. After working for seven years at the New Underwood School he switched his focus to law enforcement. He soon got his foot in the door with the Pennington County Sheriff's Office in corrections, where he worked for a year. He’s glad for the experience, but he says the goal was always to be a deputy. He’s been the New Underwood contract deputy for three years, enjoying every minute. Jones states, “I like getting out into the community and getting to know the people. Letting them know that I am here to help. I think one of the best things we as law enforcement can do is community policing.” Jones’ coverage area is mainly New Underwood but he is a Pennington County Deputy, so he has the ability to go anywhere in the county if he is needed. When asked how he felt about what is going on in the world today, he said, “This is a difficult time for law enforcement, but we will persevere and make it through this. I know the office I work for is great.”

Jones loves dancing through life with a goal of being the best dad and husband possible. Most people have seen Jones in the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office videos, dancing. What they don’t know is that he was a mobile DJ for many years! Jones can start a party in a heartbeat and can dance with the best of them! When he worked at the New Underwood School, he taught the dance unit for P.E. Jones still does that, sometimes in uniform. Jones says he really enjoys being at the school whenever he can!