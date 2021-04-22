Country Cupboard Receives Beef Bucks

The Country Cupboard Food Pantry was chosen to receive $500.00 in Beef Bucks. They were nominated and drawn as the winner of the $500 Beef Buck Visa Card from the SD Beef Industry Council during their “Be the Good with Beef” promotion that recognized local non-profits and food pantries across the state for their local community efforts. Thank you to Deb Smith and anyone else who nominated the Country Cupboard Food Pantry to receive the funds. It is greatly appreciated. The Beef Bucks will be used at our local grocery stores and locker to purchase beef for distribution at the Food Pantry. Country Cupboard Food Pantry serves the Wall, Philip, Wasta, Quinn and surrounding areas.