Cedar Butte Challengers Elect new officers

The Cedar Butte Challengers 4-H Club started their new year by holding a meeting at the Wall Rodeo Arena. During this time the club welcomed new members and elected officers. Those newly elected to officer positions: Pacey Williams, President; Graysen Paulsen, Vice President; Fallon Ostenson, Secretary; Johnny Moon, Reporter; and Ole Moon, Photographer. These individuals then met again to plan the club’s upcoming year of activities.