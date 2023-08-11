Home / Penn. Co. Courant / Cedar Butte Challengers Elect new officers
Cedar Butte Challengers Elect new officers

Wed, 11/08/2023 - 8:21am admin

The Cedar Butte Challengers 4-H Club started their new year by holding a meeting at the Wall Rodeo Arena.  During this time the club welcomed new members and elected officers.  Those newly elected to officer positions: Pacey Williams, President; Graysen Paulsen, Vice President; Fallon Ostenson, Secretary; Johnny Moon, Reporter; and Ole Moon, Photographer.  These individuals then met again to plan the club’s upcoming year of activities.

