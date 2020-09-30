Black Hills FCU Donates to Wall Ambulance Service

Black Hills FCU recently presented a $1,000 check to the Wall Ambulance Service to go towards the purchase of a new cardiac monitor. The only cardiac monitor in the Wall Ambulance fleet will be obsolete by year-end, making the need to raise funds for a new monitor critical.

Eastern Pennington County Ambulance District, which operates as Wall Ambulance Service, serves a rural area nearly one hour from the closest cardiac facility. The group put out a call this summer, asking the community for their financial support of this much-needed equipment. The cardiac monitor will provide life-saving service to Wall and surrounding rural communities.

“BHFCU is passionate about improving lives in the communities we serve,” said Mandi Reuwsaat, Wall Member Service Center manager. “When the Wall Ambulance Service requested assistance for life-saving equipment updates, we knew we needed to help. Many people in our community and beyond rely on their services,” Reuwsaat said.

Carrie Schell, Ambulance District Treasurer for Eastern Pennington County, said the organization is currently a quarter of the way to their fundraising goal. They will continue to reach out to the community, and other sponsors, to raise the additional funds needed.