BHFCU 2021 VIBZ Scholarship Recipients

Black Hills Federal Credit Union (BHFCU) is pleased to announce two Wall High School recipients of the 2021 VIBZ Scholarships. Ten high school seniors from across South Dakota were selected to receive scholarships totaling $20,000.

Demonstrating outstanding commitment, leadership, community service, and academic achievement, the two recipients will each receive a one-time scholarship of $2,000 to attend an accredited vocational school, college, or university during the 2021 – 2022 academic year.

In 2003, BHFCU began the VIBZ Scholarship Program as a part of its ongoing commitment to promote education and financial literacy. Since then, BHFCU has awarded over 100 scholarships to local students. BHFCU congratulates this year’s recipients on their outstanding accomplishments as students.

BHFCU supports community needs through corporate contributions, employee fundraisers and Jeans Day donations, and contributions from members, staff, and community supporters to the Black Hills FCU Charitable Fund, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.