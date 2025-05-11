Battle of the Churches Food Drive results in over 2,500 lbs of food

The month of October is filled with tons of fall flavors: harvest-season, cooler weather (somewhat?!), and football. This October, in order to help families in need fulfill different flavors – the Wall community churches came together to donate over 2,500 pounds of food to the Country Cupboard Food Pantry. This equaled 4 pickup and 2 car loads of items for the pantry.

The churches decided to have a friendly competition to see which church could donate the most food. In previous years, the Lutheran churches in Wall and Creighton would host a food drive over the month of October. But this year, they decided to challenge the other churches.

The results are in! With a whopping 1,328.2 pounds of food donated, the Wall United Methodist Church gained bragging rights to donating the most pounds of food for this year’s food drive. The Lutheran Churches donated 1,882 items for the most items donated. The overall results are as follows:

• United Methodist Church: 1,328.2 lbs donated with 1,351 items

• First Ev. Lutheran & Emmanual Lutheran Church: 831 lbs donated with 1,882 items

• Evangelical Free Bible Church: 226 lbs donated with 278 items

• St. Patrick’s Catholic Church: 128.4 lbs donated with 119 items

Grand Total: 2,513.6 lbs donated with 3,630 items

The Country Cupboard Food Pantry services the communities of Wall, Philip, Quinn, Creighton, Wasta, and Elm Springs. Food items donated ranged from vegetables to fruit and pasta sauce to cereal and 30 pounds of ground beef. This all helps to provide nutritional grocery items for families in need as well as for Backpack programs in Wall and Philip. Items donated filled the pantry’s shelves to the brim with shelf-stable items for the coming holiday months and beyond.

Thank you to those who donated and made this year’s food drive such a wonderful success. Thank you to all those who continue to volunteer and make the Country Cupboard Food Pantry an accessible place for anyone to receive nutritional support. For more information about the food pantry’s services, please contact: 605-279-1045.