Badlands Quilters Donate quilts to Veterans

Nov. 11 Veterans Day – What a great day to honor our Veterans. They are on our minds more than just one day. We are always thinking about the sacrifices they made for their families and our country. We are so proud of all these individuals.

The Badlands Quilters started about three years ago giving quilts to our local veterans. We gave five quilts away to very proud Veterans. They were given to: Glen Alishouse who served in the Air Force, Lavon Shearer who served in the Army, Chuck Carlbom who served in the Army, Delmar Paulsen who served in the Army, Lloyd Willey who served in the Army. There has also been quilts taken to Fort Meade, Sturgis, SD to be given to the veterans there.

Jeanine Sykora gave a quilt to John Tsitrian to honor him for his many years of service. He is a great role model for many of us for community pride and respect.