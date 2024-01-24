Annual senior/disabled assessment freeze app available
Wed, 01/24/2024 - 11:54am admin
Annette Brant, Pennington County Treasurer, would like to announce that the Senior/Disabled Assessment Freeze applications are currently available. Applications can be obtained in person at the Treasurer’s Office located at 130 Kansas City Street, Rapid City, SD. Applications may also be obtained on the County’s website at www.pennco.org by clicking on Department/Treasurer/FAQ’s -Real Estate Taxes / #12, or you can call (605) 394-2163 and request one be mailed to you. Qualifying applicants receive a freeze on their assessment back to the year they became disabled or turned 65. This is an annual application that must be submitted with the previous year’s income documents, proof of age and/or proof disability to determine if you meet the income guidelines. You must apply for the program on or before April 1, 2024.
For additional questions or information, please contact the Treasurer’s Office at (605) 394-2163.