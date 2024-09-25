Alders and Kjerstad are two recipients of the Golden West 2024 Scholarship

Cash Albers, a graduate of New Underwood High School, and Paige Kjerstad, a graduate of Wall High School, will each receive a $1,000 Golden West scholarship for 2024.

Albers was involved in basketball, football, and other school activities. He will attend college to pursue a career in dentistry.

Kjerstad volunteered for various community service efforts while she participated in athletics and excelled in her academic career. She will attend a postsecondary school with dual credit courses accrued during her high school education.

“The 2024 scholarship recipients represent the next generation of leaders,” said Golden West General Manager and CEO Denny Law. “Golden West is proud to support and recognize their accomplishments, and we wish them continued success in their education.”

Now in its 26th year, the Golden West Scholarship program promotes educational opportunity for students served by Golden West. The Wall-based company has awarded more than 1,000 scholarships totaling over $1 million since the program began.

Each year, Golden West provides $1,000 scholarships to more than 40 graduating seniors – one for each high school in the Golden West exchanges plus one at-large scholarship. For a complete list of this year's scholarship awardees, visit goldenwest.com/scholarships.