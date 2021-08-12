4th Annual Wall Parade of Lights
On December 2nd, Wall Economic Development Corporation held the Fourth Annual Parade of Lights.
There were 13 floats presented by: City of Wall, Child Evangelism Fellowship, Wall Grocery Store, Cedar Butte Challenge 4H Club, Little Outpost, Old Macdonald Bri- gade, Wall Building Center, First
Interstate Bank, Dakota Sky Stone, West River Electric Associ- ation, M&M Sales, Golden West Telecommunications and Wall Badlands Area Chamber of Com- merce. After the Parade everyone had a chance to warm-up at the Winter Dance.
A team of three judges scored all the entries following the judging criteria of overall experience, con-
struction quality, originality, and costume enhance the float theme.
The Christmas Star of the Parade Award was presented to the City of Wall “Santa’s Little Helpers Workshop”. The Best Santa’s Workshop Award was pre- sented to the First Interstate Bank “Polar Express”. Most Unique Christmas Cheer Award was pre- sented to Dakota Sky Stone
“Mater Christmas”. And Wall Eco- nomic Development Choice Award went to West River Electric Associ- ation “Grinch/Whoville theme”.
As a host Wall Economic Devel- opment would like to thank partic- ipants for taking the time out of the busy schedule and making this event a great success.
Pictures courtesy Kendall Tice of KDoll Camera Captures