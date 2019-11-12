2nd Annual Wall Parade of Lights

Think about the last event you attended. Did you have fun and meet new people? Events connect people to other like-minded individuals who share the same passions as them, and they are an awesome way to celebrate the amazing community we live in. Being involved with our community is all about building relationships: with the community, business leaders, area businesses, and most importantly, the citizens of Wall. As a local Economic Development Corporation, we feel it is our duty, and also privilege, to serve our community.

On December 5th Wall Economic Development Corporation held Second Annual Parade of lights. Parade started at the Wall School parking lot, continued through South Blvd, Glenn Street, 4th Avenue and Main street being a last street. Streets were full of spectators. There were 17 floats presented by: the City of Wall, Girls Scouts, Dakota Sky Stone , the St. Patrick’s church, Old McDonald Brigade, Cedar Butte Challengers 4H club,4th Avenue floral, Methodist Church Youth Group, Wall Meat Processing/Red Rock, Wall Building Center, First Interstate Bank, M&M Sales, Miss Pre Teen Black Hills International 2020, Golden West Telecommunications, Wall Drug Store, West River Electric, Coby Shearer and the girls. After the Parade everyone had a chance to warm-up with the bowl of chili, organized by the Creative Community Concepts. During the chili feed judging team announced the Best Float and Best Dressed Crew awards. Decision was made following the judging criteria of overall experience, construction quality, originality, costume enhance the float theme and etc. The Best Float award was presented to Wall Meat Processing/Red Rock Restaurant with “Farm to table” theme and Best Dressed Crew was presented to Wall Building Center with “Elf on a shelf” theme. Thank you everyone for making our Second Annual Parade of Lights memorable.