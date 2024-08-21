2024 Wall Play Days Completed at the Wall Area

Wall Play Days wrapped up another successful year at the Wall Arena. From July 18th till August 8th the event was held on Thursday evenings. 73 cowboys and cowgirls participating from the following communities: Philip, Midland, Wall, Creighton, Scenic, New Underwood, Box Elder, Rapid City, and Piedmont. The contestants ranged in age from 3-18 years old and competed in barrel racing, pole bending, goat tail untying, goat tying, flag racing, and breakaway roping. Each contestant received a t-shirt for taking part in the play days, which were sponsored by Pennington/Jackson County Farm Bureau, Farm Credit Services of America, and Wall Area Chamber of Commerce and a free cone voucher from Wall Dairy Queen.

Awards (1st-4th place) were handed out based on the aggregate of the participants best three times out of the 4 weeks series. The top four contestants in each age group and event received awards sponsored by Lonny Hart, Double D Western, Wall Building Center, and 3 Lazy A Quarter Horses. The all-around winners for each age group received a belt buckle. The reserve all-around winners received a blanket donated by Rustin & Amy Bertram of Scenic.

There was a burger/hot dog supper served for all participating families/grandparents courtesy of the Wall Play Days committee. All the participants and volunteers made Wall Play Days run like a well oiled machine!

Results for 0-6 age group:

Barrel Racing: Remi Julson

Pole Bending: Remi Julson

Ribbon Snatching: Remi Julson

Girls All Around: Remi Julson

Girls Reserve All Around: Sadie Scott

Boys All Around: Trace Anderson

Boys Reserve All Around: Parr Muscat

Girls Results for 7-9 age group:

Ribbon Snatching: Dylan Reeves

Pole Bending: Navy Anders

Barrel Racing: Navy Anders

Flag Racing: Dylan Reeves

All Around: Dylan Reeves

Reserve All Around: Jacey Jones

Boys Results for 7-9 age group:

Ribbon Snatching: Maverick Ruland

Flag Race: Maverick Ruland

Pole Bending: Maverick Ruland

Barrel Racing: Ryker Clark

All Around: Maverick Ruland

Reserve All Around: Lawson Bertram

Girls Results for 10-13 age group

Flag Race: Jensyn Bertram

Breakaway Roping: Bridger Nelson

Pole Bending: Jensyn Bertam

Barrel Racing: Jensyn Bertam

Goat Tying: PJ Williams

All Around: Bridger Nelson & PJ

Williams

Reserve All Around: Jensyn Bertram

Boys Results for 10-13 age group

Breakaway Roping: Rance Reeves

Goat Tying: Tommy Studt

Flag Race: Merit Anders

Barrel Racing: Rance Reeves

Pole Bending: Johnny Moon

All Around: Rance Reeves

Reserve All Around: Merit Anders

Results for 14-18 age group:

Pole bending: Rose Stangle

Barrel racing: Rose Stangle

Goat Tying: Blaizy Nelson

Breakaway Roping: Blaizy Nelson

All Around: Blaizy Nelson

Reserve All Around: Rose Stangle