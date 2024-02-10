Home

OP-ED: IM-28 is a Bad Idea for SD

Wed, 10/02/2024 - 10:39am admin
Mayors Sound the Alarm on IM-28 Consequences

As South Dakotans prepare to vote on Initiated Measure 28 (IM-28), it is crucial to understand the far-reaching negative consequences this measure would have on the financial health of our state and cities and the services we all depend on. Here are three reasons why IM-28 is a bad idea for South Dakota and the municipalities we've been entrusted to lead.

1. IM-28 Slashes Essential State Revenues
IM-28 proposes eliminating sales taxes on "anything sold for human consumption," except for alcohol and prepared food. While this might sound appealing at first glance, the measure's vague language could lead to the loss of revenues from a wide array of items, including tobacco, vaping products, and many other "consumables." The nonpartisan South Dakota Legislative Research Council recently estimated that IM-28 could cut state funding by up to $646 million. That would remove 46.5 percent of the state's sales tax revenue and 100 percent of tobacco tax revenues! This staggering loss would force the state to cut funding for essential programs like K-12 education and healthcare.
2. Local Communities Will Suffer
Under state law 10-52-2, municipalities can only tax items that the state taxes. IM-28 would not repeal this section of law. If the state cannot collect sales taxes on "anything sold for human consumption," neither can cities and towns. This means that IM-28 would not only cut state revenue but also strip $51.5 million from the budgets of cities and towns, reducing funding to fix potholes, update infrastructure, staff libraries, operate pools, maintain parks, and provide public safety personnel.
3. No Plan to Replace Lost Revenue
IM-28 would cut nearly $700 million from state and local budgets. This would force cities, towns, counties and school districts to consider property tax increases to make up the losses. It also sets South Dakota up for a potential ballot issue to implement an income tax. Neither approach makes sense for our state, but we know the lost revenue will need to come from somewhere.
Conclusion
IM-28 is a poorly conceived and poorly written measure that threatens the financial stability of South Dakota at both the state and local levels. It's imperative that voters understand the true implications of this measure and reject it to protect our state's economy and the local services we are tasked with delivering to our residents. Voting no on IM-28 is a vote to maintain the quality of life and fiscal health of South Dakota.
 
 
Mayor Jeff Kelsey
City of Alpena
 
Mayor Travis Sparks
City of Armour
 
Mayor Harry Buck
City of Brandon
 
Mayor Sandi 
Lundstrom
City of Canton
 
Mayor Brian Ries
City of Castlewood
 
Mayor Kent Austin
City of Centerville
 
Mayor Kerry Kline
City of Clark
 
Mayor Butch Oseby
 
Mayor Brad Kahler
City of Dallas
 
Mayor Tom Earley
City of Dell Rapids
 
Mayor Randall 
Traversie
City of Eagle Butte
 
Mayor Deb 
McCreary
City of Elk Point
 
Mayor Gloria Hanson
City of Fort Pierre
 
Mayor Al Cerny
City of Gregory
 
Mayor Derick Wenck
City of Harrisburg
 
Mayor Arden Jones
City of Hartford
 
Mayor Vikki Day
City of Highmore
 
Mayor Robert  Nelson
City of Hot Springs
 
Board President Ritchy Griepp
Town of Humboldt
 
Mayor Mark Robish
City of Huron
 
Mayor Bryce Johnke
City of Irene
 
Board Chair Ryan Maher
Town of Isabel
 
Mayor Paddy Rigg
City of Jefferson
 
Mayor Harry Weller
City of Kadoka
 
Mayor Donnie 
Hamiel
City of Kimball
 
Board Chair Dale Plunkett
Town of Kranzburg
 
Mayor Matt Barnes
City of Lemmon
 
Mayor Danny Fergen
City of Lennox
 
Mayor Roy Lindsay
City of Madison
 
Mayor Brian Bauer
City of Mellette
 
Mayor Tom McGough
City of Miller
 
Mayor Jordan 
Hanson
City of Mitchell
 
Mayor Gene Cox
City of Mobridge
 
Mayor Weston M. Frank
City of Mount Vernon
 
Mayor Patti Teel
City of North 
Sioux City
 
Board President 
Gary Dominiack
Town of Oacoma
 
Mayor Derek S. Nolan
City of Parker
 Mayor Brit Miller
City of Philip
 
Board President Cindy Broyhill
Town of Pickstown
 
Mayor Larry 
McManus
City of Puckwana
 
Mayor Jason 
Salamun
City of Rapid City
 
Board President Lisa R Braun
Town of Rosholt
 
Mayor Glenda Blindert
City of Salem
 
Mayor Randy Thum
City of Scotland
 
Mayor Paul 
TenHaken
City of Sioux Falls
 
Mayor Terry Jaspers
City of Sisseton
 
Mayor John Senden
City of Spearfish
 
Mayor Scott Kostal
City of Springfield
 
Mayor Angela 
Wilkerson
City of Sturgis
 
Mayor Casey Voelker
City of Tea
 
Mayor Kenneth 
Fideler
City of Volga
 
Mayor Tammy 
Thorton
City of Wagner
 
Mayor Mary 
Williams
City of Wall
 
 Mayor Reid Holien
City of Watertown
 
Mayor Kevin Jens
City of Waubay
 
Mayor Mike Grosek
City of Webster
 
Board President Cody Kleinsasser
Town of Wessington
 
Mayor Scott Gladis
City of White
  
Mayor Mitch Harmon
City of Whitewood
 
Mayor Jon Cole
City of Vermillion

 

