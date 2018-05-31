Making it To Junior High State Finals Rodeo

Three New Underwood students made it to the short go at the Junior High State Finals Rodeo May 18-20. Jack Rodenbaugh, Shelby Derner and Kade Montague all competed well in the first round and advanced to the short go. Rodenbaugh represented New Underwood in the bull riding and bronc riding, Derner represented in barrels, poles and breakaway, and Montague, as a first year participant in the sport, rode bareback, steers.

Rodenbaugh won the year-end in bulls and finished 11th in broncs. Derner was 4th in the average in barrels and 6th overall in the state. Montague was runner-up in the average in bareback, and went on to win the year-end award in the sport.

Both Rodenbaugh and Montague will advance to the national competition June 24-30 in Huron, SD.