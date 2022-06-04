World Kindness Day Coffee Project

The Jones County school staff attended a conference to listen to a motivational speaker, Damon West, who discusses ways to help create positive changes. The school district also purchased a book for each teacher to read to their class. “The Coffee Bean”, is a book written by Damon West and illustrated for children by Jon Gordon. For World Kindness Day K- 6th grade colored coffee sleeves from local coffee and flower shop Crossroads and gifted them back to brighten customers’ day when they order a coffee from the shop. The Coffee Bean is an inspirational story about a boy who deals with challenges at a new school. One of his teachers notices that he is struggling and shares a life-changing lesson with him. In short the lesson is that you can either be a carrot, a hard-boiled egg, or a coffee bean. When in hot water a carrot becomes soft, an egg becomes hard, but a coffee bean transforms it’s environment. Three lessons the book mentions to accompany that sentiment are; 1. Help others, 2. Include everybody, and 3. Smile.

You can listen to the whole story here; www.youtube.com/watch?v= ll6K0aBmHtk