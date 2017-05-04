What is community pride and how do we achieve it?

David Geisler currently serves as Mayor of the City of Murdo. The Geisler family owns several local businesses. David and his wife Ann also have three children who attend Jones County Schools.

What does community pride mean to you?

“Community pride to me is all encompassing. It means having pride in your home and the property you own. It means being proud of your school and the Jones County Coyote teams. It means trying your best to do as much business as you can locally. If we don’t support our local businesses we won’t have any left to support. It means helping a neighbor to help them and the neighborhood they live in. It means being involved in the community (Lions Club, youth group, city council, school board, church elder, PTO, booster club, chamber of commerce, book and thimble, golf course, county commissioner, etc.) We need our local leaders to lead. You can sit around the coffee shop and complain about what isn’t getting done or you can get involved and make a difference.” -Geisler

Do you see community pride in Murdo?

“I see a lot of community pride in Murdo. There are a lot of people who have taken a great deal of pride in their business and home. Many people have invested lots of time, money and sweat equity in trying to improve their property. Obviously when you drive around town there is room for improvement. We can do better.

I think the city council has done a great job in doing our part to help clean up the town. We have helped tear down dozens of old houses and buildings. We know that if someone has a lot with an old house on it that is unlivable, it’s not good for anyone. The old house becomes a fire hazard, a home for rodents, an eye sore and a thorn in the side of the neighborhood. It hurts the properly values of everyone around it. From a practical stand point, a property owner isn’t going to hire someone for $5,000 to tear down an old house when the lot is only going to be worth $5,000 when it is done. A potential buyer of the lot isn’t going to buy the lot for $5,000 when he or she know they will have to spend another $5,000 cleaning the up the properly. If you want a good example, just drive by and look at Mike and Tennille Miller’s house. The city tore down the eye sore that was there, they build a beautiful new house. They improved the city, the neighborhood and the tax base. Yes the city spent tax payer dollars to tear it down, but we will collect way more tax on the new house over the next 50 years plus. A win, win situation for everyone.

The city of Murdo is willing to help anyone who is willing to try and help themselves. We don’t want to spend our time writing letters, sending our police officer over for a visit our getting our city attorney involved. That is not a good use of our money or assets. We will however, continue to get after those who will not willingly abide by our city ordinances or need a little push in the right direction.

What are the benefits of cleaning up the town and having community pride. They are endless. If you support our local businesses they will pay taxes, stay in town, send their kids to our school, have enough money to buy more things locally. What if we support our local businesses and the business owner can buy a new car locally, or build a new house locally, or pay his/her employees more so they have more disposable money to shop locally. If you spend a dollar out of town it stays out of town. When you spend a dollar in town, not only does some of the sales tax stay in town but a lot of the actual dollar stays in town and gets spent locally. If you have a nice clean town people who visit will take notice. Not just the tourist. What about the people who come for a basketball game, visit a relative, break down, etc. What if someone is looking for a potential place to relocate their business or family. Will they pick Murdo after driving through it? A community that takes pride helps everyone. It helps tourism, it helps the other business community, it helps everyone’s properly values, it helps the overall sense of pride the entire community has.”-Geisler

How might we improve?

“We all need to do our part. As I sit here writing this I know I have one car that is not in compliance and a big building that I need to either fix up or tear down. When you are looking for a place to start, first look in the mirror.” -Geisler

