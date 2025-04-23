Two Lights for Tomorrow ride sweeps Murdo

On Friday, April 18, 2025 a group of riders rode through Murdo on horseback along with the Murdo and Draper American Legion members to commemorate the famous ride of Paul Revere on April 18 of 1775, which he made from Boston to Lexington and Concord to alert American colonists that the British were coming. On this day, community members also placed two lights in their window to remember the day. The lights symbolize the lanterns that were hung to alert the colonists that the British were coming by sea. This year was the 250th anniversary of Revere’s original ride.