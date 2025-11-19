Twas...the Annual Christmas Fair

All through the town not a creature was stirring, the usual hustle on main street was quiet as businesses took a moment of silence for our Veterans on November 11th.

The Annual Christmas Fair was sponsored by the JC Turner Youth Foundation and held at the auditorium that same day. As you entered the building the smell of Christmas and chili filled the air, the only thing missing was the music. The court was filled with vendors and shoppers both young and old, all getting an early start to their holiday shopping.

Local vendors and those from

far came to display their workmanship. Beautifully handmade arts, breads, cookies, candles, embroidery, hats, jewelery, linens, silk scarves, jellies, personalized shirts or sweaters, stuffies, photography, as well as items made of leather, horseshoes, and woodworking were all laid out neatly on display. There were many more unique items that were for sale. Many had their business cards to be reached after the event. Murdo Ambulance was giving free blood pressure checks. Chili and homemade pie was sponsored by the senior class. Coffee and cookies from Book and Thimble.

A big congratulations to all vendors on doing such beautiful work. Your talent really shined bright!