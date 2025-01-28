Tourism industry members honored at Governor’s Tourism Conference

Thirteen individuals and businesses were honored in Pierre for exemplary achievements in the tourism industry. Winners received their awards from Lt. Governor Larry Rhoden and James Hagen, Secretary of the Department of Tourism, on January 23, the final night of the 2025 South Dakota Governor’s Conference on Tourism.

The Governor’s Tourism Rising Star Award was presented to Ashley Geigle* of Murdo. This award recognizes an individual who has worked in the tourism industry for two to four years, is excelling in their career, and whose work is demonstrating a bright future in the tourism industry. As economic development director, Geigle was honored for her ability to organize events, host influential industry leaders, and connect economic initiatives with tourism objectives, including spearheading the town’s inaugural Rooster Rush and leading the local Rally Rush. She’s also brought attention to rural communities and focused on local development projects, including expanding housing, daycare options and afterschool programs.

The Peter Norbeck Excellence in Tourism Innovation Award was given to two entities: the community of Faulkton and Mazing Acres Pumpkin Patch of Yankton. This award recognizes an industry partner for their innovative thinking in making their destination, business, event, or attraction even more appealing to visitors. Faulkton was honored for its interactive ad campaign that attracted day-trippers, adventurers and arts lovers to “take the Carousel City for a spin” and experience a “Faulk-ton of fun.”

Since opening in 2020, Molly and Scott Nedved have focused on adding new fall fun every year to the 25-acre Mazing Acres Pumpkin Patch. Visitors currently enjoy more than 30 activities, including pumpkin picking, a 150-foot slide, five-acre corn maze, and a petting zoo that includes a cow named Bubba. An annual fall festival attracts new and returning visitors. 2025 will feature their first Wine & Flower Festival complete with flower fields, wine and live music.

The Rooster Rush Cacklin’ Community Award was presented to the Aberdeen Convention and Visitors Bureau for going above and beyond to make in-state and out-of-state hunters feel welcome.

The inaugural Rally Rush Rumblin’ Community Award was given to both Black Hills & Badlands Tourism Association and the Watertown Convention & Visitors Bureau. “Both of these partners went to work with extensive plans to provide warm welcomes to riders from across the country. Efforts included radio commercials, local billboards, welcome banners, and staff armed with Rally Rush gear,” said Hagen.

The A.H. Pankow Award recognizes a representative of the media for showing superior interest in and providing coverage of South Dakota’s tourism industry. This year’s award went to Jack Caudill, news anchor for KOTA Territory News in Rapid City. Caudill was selected for his passion for sharing area stories and mentoring the next generation of young reporters during his 32-year career at KOTA.

My Place Hotels of Watertown took home the George S. Mickelson Award. This award honors businesses, communities, or organizations that exceed visitors' customer service expectations all year long. This business prides itself on providing superior customer service with highly informed staff and excellent customer service offerings including local business partnerships.

The Ruth Ziolkowski* Outstanding Hospitality & Customer Service Award is given annually to four industry members, each representing one of the four tourism regions in South Dakota. This award recognizes tourism industry professionals who provide remarkable service to visitors and whose work demonstrates an outstanding spirit of hospitality. These awards were given to Phil Zea* of Hotel on Phillips in Sioux Falls; Lyndy Ireland of Triangle Ranch Bed & Breakfast of Philip; Donna Behrend* of Choco Latte Coffee and Handmade Candy of Brookings; and Mollie Harmon of River City Friday Nights in Chamberlain.

“Each of these winners exemplify the one-of-a-kind visitor experience that Ruth offered her customers. Phil has even been known to go chasing after guests to offer them an umbrella in the rain,” said Hagen. “They all go out of their way to make each guest feel at home in South Dakota.”

The Ben Black Elk Award is a prestigious honor recognizing an individual who makes outstanding contributions to the state’s visitor industry. This year’s award was given to Susan Kightlinger of Rapid City. For more than 30 years, Kightlinger has been a passionate and dedicated advocate for Deadwood and the entire Black Hills area. Her resume included executive director of the Deadwood Chamber & Visitors Bureau and 12 years as marketing director for the Deadwood Mountain Grand before her retirement in 2024. Her outgoing personality and passion for the area are credited for making a truly powerful impact on the Black Hills tourism industry.

The South Dakota Department of Tourism is comprised of Travel South Dakota and the South Dakota Arts Council. The department is led by Secretary James D. Hagen.

Media Notes:

*Geigle (GUY-gull)

*Ziolkowski (jool’-KUFF-ski)

*Zhea (zee)

*Behrend (BAIR-end)