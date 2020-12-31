TC Energy Gives to Local Families

This Christmas TC Energy raised money for some local communities, including Murdo, to make the holidays a little brighter for some local families. The company purchased Christmas gifts and also bought gift cards from Murdo Family Foods and enlisted Pastor Mark Phillips of Murdo Methodist Church to set up the distribution to families in the Jones County area.

The following is a statement from TC Energy regarding the project:

Keystone XL and Michels’ Project teams, who are constructing pump stations in Jones and Tripp Counties, have passed the hat to raise money for Christmas gifts and meals. In addition, nonperishable food items and toys were donated by the workforce and included for distribution in the Murdo and Winner areas. We strive to be good neighbors in the communities we work and live and hope to share some joy this holiday season.