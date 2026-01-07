Sunny Valburg named Player of the Game at the Sacred Hoops Classic

The Jones County Coyotes played against Lower Brule in the Sacred Hoops/Ambush Basketball Classic in Presho, S.D. on Saturday, January 3. During the Sacred Hoops Classic, a Player of the Game from each team is chosen and recognized.

Jones County played in the first game and the players recognized were Sunny Valburg of Jones County and Brilyn LaRoche of Lower Brule. Game two Players of the Game were Emmie Hausmann of Burke and Mia Long of Pine Ridge. Game three Players of the Game were Brody Indahl of Burke and Luke Mentele of Mitchell Christian. Players of the Game for game four were Payton Sargent of Winner and Leah Carr of White River. And finally, Players of the Game for game five were Carter Craven of Winner and Nate Middletent of Lower Brule.

Sacred Hoops and Ambush North Stars aim to offer opportunities for youth players by teaching the game of basketball and providing positive life lessons.