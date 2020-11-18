Students’ Project Honors Veterans of Jones County

Veterans Day is a holiday held on the anniversary of the armistice signing that ended World War I, which happened on the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month in 1918. Originally known as Armistice Day, the United States Congress then amended the dedication in 1954 to include veterans of other wars, including World War II and the Korean War. The day became known instead as Veterans Day, honoring American veterans of all wars and long-held service. The holiday is a day in which we reflect and honor the heroism, service, patriotism, and sacrifice performed by living veterans. We also remember those who have passed.

Jones County students are grateful for veterans because they have protected our rights and freedoms, because they often provide services and aid to those in need, because they serve willingly and risk their lives, because they are good role models, because they are great leaders, because they are our loved ones.

To our veterans, we extend our gratitude for your service today and every day. We strive to honor you by learning about Veterans Day and honoring you each year, and we really appreciate the time you spend talking with us, teaching us, and helping our community. As Oliver Wendell Holmes wrote in a poem, we are “One flag, one land, one heart, one hand, One Nation, evermore!” Happy Veterans Day 2020.