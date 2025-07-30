Small town, big hearts: Murdo residents step up to help stranded travelers

Murdo, SD – July 16, 2025

When Bruce and Amy Youngblood pulled into the Pilot truck stop in Murdo on June 24, they were just passing through, headed back to their farm in Iowa. They never expected their trip home to be interrupted—or to be so deeply touched by the kindness of strangers in a town they’d never visited before.

After mistakenly pumping diesel exhaust fluid (DEF) into the fuel tank of their Ford Super Duty pickup, Bruce found himself stranded with a non-starting truck and a camper in tow. The couple coasted their disabled vehicle into the parking lot of the nearby Super 8, unsure of what to do next.

That’s when Murdo showed what it’s made of.

Clifford Andrews, a seasonal employee at The Pioneer Auto Show, happened to be passing by and recognized the telltale sound of a diesel engine cranking but refusing to start. Without hesitation, Cliff offered Bruce a ride to the old Ford dealership in town. There, Nick—the Service Manager/Mechanic and a familiar name in local auto repair—worked quickly to arrange repairs.

But the generosity didn’t stop there.

David Giesler, another member of the Murdo community, stepped in to offer the Youngbloods a car to use—so they could drive the 400 miles home. He also provided space for Bruce to unload the truck camper so that the Ford could be towed more easily. Cliff then helped tow the disabled vehicle to Murdo Ford, where repairs began.

The Youngbloods were overwhelmed.

“Good evening Cliff,” Bruce wrote in a message days later. “Amy and I arrived home last night around 11:30... all the way home, Amy and I were talking about how blessed we are to have you, David, and Nick to help us... Who takes time out of their busy day to give a ride to a stranger in trouble? Who gives someone they’ve never met before a car to drive home over 400 miles away? Murdo is a terrific little town...”

In a world that often feels rushed and impersonal, the residents of Murdo demonstrated something different: “loving your neighbor”—not just words, but living values.

And for two grateful Iowans, Murdo will always be remembered not as a pit stop—but as a place where strangers became friends.