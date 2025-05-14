Singing for spring; junior high and high school concert

A spring concert was performed by students 7th through 12th grade at the Harold Thune auditorium on Thursday, May 8. The performance featured 7th & 8th grade choir, jazz choir, high school choir and the Jones County school band. The evening began with preludes by Emery Menning, Joey Rankin, Alanna Brink, Sailor Vevig, Thea Kustar, Jesse Schoon, and Emmy Newsam.

Directors were Rose Comp and Joni Willoughby, with accompaniment from Dianne Bork. The different choirs performed various arrangements and the evening concluded with some performances from the 7th through 12th grade band. Throughout the evening, many students were recognized for their musical achievements this year. Parents and staff were also recognized.

The elementary spring concert was held the following Tuesday, on May 13, where students Pre-K through 6th grade performed.