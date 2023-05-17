Home / Murdo Coyote / Senior and 8th grade graduation
Senior and 8th grade graduation

Seniors and 8th grade classes graduated on Sunday, May 14, in a packed  Harold Thune Auditorium. Baccalaureate exercises began at 1:00 p.m., with graduation commencement following at 1:30. Speakers for the class were Mallory Valburg and Jadyn Jensen. Missy Valburg presented the 8th grade graduates. Presentation of flowers to the parents were given by the seniors. Diplomas were presented to the graduating classes by Jessie Tucker and Levi Newsam.

