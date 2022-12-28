Second storm strikes state

Just as city, state, and county workers had moved enough snow for folks to mobilize, Jones County (and the majority of South Dakota) got hit with round two. Plummeting temperatures (with windchill for some in the area as low as -56), ferocious winds, and a large quantity of snow already on the ground created treacherous conditions for all. Interstate and highways were impassable with all of the motels in Murdo full, Jones County Emergency Management opened the Harold Thune Auditorium to 40(ish) stranded travelers. Locals and area businesses prepared food, donated blankets, supplied beverages, and in general welcomed the weary travelers. More information can be found in an aritcle from KeloLand News on the front page of this paper. Also be sure to check out KeloLand.com for an article featuring All-Pro Towing!

Also, a huge thank you to all who sent in photos! We received so many it was impossible to use them all! We appreciate you.