Scavenger Journey crosses 20 communities

The Scavengers Journey, June 21-22, in central South Dakota featured 20 communities; Plankinton, Stickney, White Lake, Kimball, Platte, Geddes, Wagner, Lake Andes, Pukwana, Chamberlain, Oacoma, Reliance, Presho, Gregory, Murdo, Draper, Midland, Kadoka, Philip, and Wall.

The Jones County area had approximately 20 vendors and brought out locals and travelers from across the state. The event was extended through to the 23rd due to heavy rains. A wide variety of items were available from clothes to campers and tools to toys.