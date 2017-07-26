Roghair represents Jones County at 4-H Shooting Sports National Championship

The 2017 4-H Shooting Sports National Championships were held in Grand Island, Nebraska June 25-30, 2017.

Twenty-seven South Dakota 4-H members were among the more than 700 to compete in the national event which attracted youth from across the country.

South Dakota youth competed in the Shotgun, 22 Pistol, 22 Rifle, Air Pistol, Air Rifle, Compound Archery, and Recurve Archery. Those youth qualified through their placings at the Spring Shoot in Pierre and the Fall Shoot in Mitchell.

The South Dakota 4-H Air Pistol team placed third nationally. This team placed in the top four in each phase of the competition. Team members include: Wade McClanahan, Tripp County; Cassandra Ryckman, Hughes County; Katrina Fatherlos, Union County and Carter Trefz, Faulk County. Arthur Kneen of Sanborn County coached the team.

Individually, two team members placed in the top 10 overall: Carter Trefz, Faulk County, placed tenth overall, tenth in slow fire and second in rapid fire. Cassandra Ryckman, Hughes County, placed seventh Overall and fourth in Silhouettes.

The 22 Rifle team was awarded fifth place in the Silhouette portion of the competition. Team members include: Cody Amidon, Tripp County; Tye Davis, Butte County; Darian Roghair, Jones County and Cole Thompson, Pennington County. Tim Pravecek, Tripp County, coached the team.

22 Rifle team member, Cole Thompson, Pennington County, placed in the overall standings. As an individual, he was awarded third overall, first in 3P and eighth in Silhouettes.

The 22 Pistol Team placed fifth in the Camp Perry portion of the contest.

Team members include Cole Roe, Hamlin County; Darby Knoll, Charles Mix County; Tane Pravecek, Tripp County and Mary Nold, Brookings County. Brian Fatherlos, Union County, coached the 22 Pistol Team.

Mary Nold, Brookings County, was awarded fifth in the Camp Perry portion of competition.

In the Compound Archery Competition, Alex Nelson, Minnehaha County, placed fifth overall in the 3D Target portion of the competition.

For more information on the national teams, check iGrow.org

For additional information about 4-H Shooting Sports, contact John Keimig,SDSU Extension 4-H Associate, at the State 4-H office, 605-688-4167.