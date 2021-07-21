Ranch Rodeo and Gumbo Ridge Bronc Ride
Gumbo Ridge Bronc & Ranch Ride Results
Long Go
1st - Kade Costello
2nd/3rd - Kash Deal
2nd/3rd - Lane Stirling
4th - Chet Smith
5th - Kaden Deal
6th - Louie Brunson
Average
1st - Lane Stirling
2nd Kade Costello
3rd Kaden Deal
4th Kash Deal
Ranch Ride
1st (and only cowboy that made the buzzer) -
Craig McKenzie
Ranch Rodeo Results
#1 Mowry Ranches Range Ready Bulls –
Toni Romero, Frank Carlson, Lex Palmer, Joe Pavlas
#2 Dusty Ridge Wranglers –
Chauncey Labrier, Craig McKenzie, Chris Nix, Austin Olson
#3 Mama’s Boys –
Rozen Hill, Emmylu Hill, Tyson Hill, Taton Hill
#4 Three and a half Men –
Tanner Willert, Dustin Aske, Quin Seymour, Malik Brown
Top Hand given by the Rea Ranch –
Coby Feddersen
Top Horse given by Mike & Lori Waldron –
Emmylu Hill and her Horse Dusty
Top Mini bronc Rider given by Rea Ranch –
Sage Carlson