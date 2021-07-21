Ranch Rodeo and Gumbo Ridge Bronc Ride

Gumbo Ridge Bronc & Ranch Ride Results

Long Go

1st - Kade Costello

2nd/3rd - Kash Deal

2nd/3rd - Lane Stirling

4th - Chet Smith

5th - Kaden Deal

6th - Louie Brunson

Average

1st - Lane Stirling

2nd Kade Costello

3rd Kaden Deal

4th Kash Deal

Ranch Ride

1st (and only cowboy that made the buzzer) -

Craig McKenzie

Ranch Rodeo Results

#1 Mowry Ranches Range Ready Bulls –

Toni Romero, Frank Carlson, Lex Palmer, Joe Pavlas

#2 Dusty Ridge Wranglers –

Chauncey Labrier, Craig McKenzie, Chris Nix, Austin Olson

#3 Mama’s Boys –

Rozen Hill, Emmylu Hill, Tyson Hill, Taton Hill

#4 Three and a half Men –

Tanner Willert, Dustin Aske, Quin Seymour, Malik Brown



Top Hand given by the Rea Ranch –

Coby Feddersen

Top Horse given by Mike & Lori Waldron –

Emmylu Hill and her Horse Dusty

Top Mini bronc Rider given by Rea Ranch –

Sage Carlson